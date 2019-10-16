Armenia Deputy Police Chief discusses prospects for launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue in Stockholm

A delegation led by Armenia Deputy Chief of Police Hovhannes Kocharyan discussed with Swedish officials in Stockholm the prospects of launching the Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue.
The Armenian delegation included Tigran Samvelyan, Head of the Department for Europe at the MFA, and Artak Avetisyan, acting head of the Consular Department. The employee of the Armenia Embassy in Sweden was also present at the meeting.
The Armenian Interdepartmental Delegation met with the delegation of the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, headed by the representative of the Justice Ministry Alexandra Wilton Vahren.
The Swedish side welcomed Armenia's initiative to engage directly with the EU member states and to share their views before the launch of the initiative on dialogue.
At the end of the meeting an agreement was reached to jointly deepen the cooperation in the field of migration, which will create a fertile ground for the successful preparation and implementation of the initiative.