EC speaks on many unresolved issues in talks on Brexit

Many unresolved issues remain after more than 12 hours of negotiations on the UK exit from the EU (Brexit), which continues in Brussels, said Wednesday at a briefing in Brussels by the European Commissioner for Migration, Citizenship and Internal Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos.

According to him, the chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier informed the European Commission on the situation in negotiations with the UK, TASS reported.

Technical talks went on Tuesday until late at night and are ongoing right now. The negotiations are constructive, but many serious problems remain that need to be resolved. After the talks, Barnier will inform the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER) and the EP working group on Brexit, he added.

Earlier, a European diplomatic source said, commenting on the situation at the talks, that there remain serious differences on customs issues, trade issues and the procedure for the parties to conclude free trade agreements after Brexit.

Brussels and London should agree on a set of proposals for Britain to leave the EU for the EU summit on October 17-18 in Brussels in order to avoid no-deal Brexit on October 31 or the need to convene another emergency summit of EU heads of state in the last days of the month.

The UK was due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, that is, two years after submitting a written notice of withdrawal from the community. However, members of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament three times rejected the draft agreement on the conditions of Brexit, reached between Brussels and the government, headed by Prime Minister Theresa May. As a result, the EU agreed to postpone Brexit, first to April or May, then to October 31, and May was forced to resign, failing to break the deadlock.

Boris Johnson, who replaced her, insists that the country will not ask Brussels for new postponements and must leave the European Union no later than October 31. At the same time, Johnson insists on softening the terms of the agreement with Brussels for UK, otherwise threatening to withdraw without an agreement, which continues to be opposed by the majority of British MPs and countries remaining in the EU.