MPs in Serbia, present processes taking place in Armenia
MPs in Serbia, present processes taking place in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian National Assembly members Mikayel Melkumyan and Shake Isayan on Wednesday met with vice president Marko Đurić of Serbia’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party, in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade.

They discussed numerous matters of mutual interest, including the development of trade and economic relations between Serbia and Armenia.

Also, Melkumyan and Isayan presented the ongoing processes in Armenia, and the opportunities in terms of investing in the country.

An agreement was reached that their Serbian colleagues visit Armenia soon to get familiarized with the situation on the spot.

On October 25, Serbia will sign a free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—with Armenia chairing at present. And once this agreement is concluded, its ratification process will begin at the parliaments of the countries involved.
