Wednesday
October 16
Armenia schoolchildren discharged from hospital
Armenia schoolchildren discharged from hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The schoolchildren, who were transferred from School No. 5 of Armenia’s Artashat town to the latter’s hospital—and with symptoms of food poisoning, have been discharged from the medical center, the hospital personnel informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“All [of them] are in good condition,” they said from this medical center. “All [of them] have been checked out.”

As reported earlier, a call was received Tuesday from the aforesaid hospital that they had admitted some children from the abovementioned school, and they had symptoms of food poisoning.

These kids said they had felt ill after eating the pizza that was sold at their school cafeteria.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal case into this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն
