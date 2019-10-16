News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere
Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We submitted a number of applications to the Constitutional Court in 2019, some of which were accepted for proceeding, but the Constitutional Court registered important legal positions, said constitution's expert Aram Vardevanyan in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to Vardevanyan, the applications submitted to the Constitutional Court can be divided into two groups - violation of the next law, development of procedural guarantees in the field and substantive law.

“Now both ourt statements regarding Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia, which have been accepted for proceedings, are in the High Court in the status of suspended proceedings, and in fact an intensive stage is expected regarding the problem in the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights. At the same time, another statement from the group of violations of the next right was recently submitted to CC, but it does not constitute a serious, substantive request regarding a specific case. It concerns the possibility of improving the sphere. It can be said that this statement implies a question of improving the quality of a fair trial in cases of arrest, which could have been avoided if the Court of Cassation had approached this issue properly, more diligently," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trial of criminal case including Armenia 2nd president, some other former senior officials to reconvene November 5
Tuesday’s court hearing has adjourned…
 Defense attorney: Armenia 2nd President can’t attend court sessions for 1 to 2 weeks
Kocharyan is undergoing postoperative care…
 Trial of criminal case involving Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, some other former senior officials resumes
The second President, however, is not in the courtroom…
 ECHR constitutes Grand Chamber to give Armenia CC advisory opinion on ex-President Kocharyan case
The European Court of Human Rights has accepted a request for an advisory opinion from the Constitutional Court of Armenia…
 Numerous people join statement supporting Armenia, Karabakh ex-President Kocharyan
About 2,300 people from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora have joined the statement on the pages of social media websites…
 Statement: Armenia second President should be released
A climate is rapidly forming when everyone becomes equally unprotected against lawlessness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos