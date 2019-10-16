Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere

We submitted a number of applications to the Constitutional Court in 2019, some of which were accepted for proceeding, but the Constitutional Court registered important legal positions, said constitution's expert Aram Vardevanyan in an interview with Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to Vardevanyan, the applications submitted to the Constitutional Court can be divided into two groups - violation of the next law, development of procedural guarantees in the field and substantive law.

“Now both ourt statements regarding Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia, which have been accepted for proceedings, are in the High Court in the status of suspended proceedings, and in fact an intensive stage is expected regarding the problem in the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights. At the same time, another statement from the group of violations of the next right was recently submitted to CC, but it does not constitute a serious, substantive request regarding a specific case. It concerns the possibility of improving the sphere. It can be said that this statement implies a question of improving the quality of a fair trial in cases of arrest, which could have been avoided if the Court of Cassation had approached this issue properly, more diligently," he said.