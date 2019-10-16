Armenian President receives Lord Darzi

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Wednesday a member of the UK House of Lords, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, Professor Ara Darzi, Armenian President's press service reported.
Armen Sarkissian and Lord Darzi discussed the development of Armenia, technological, educational and medical progress, touched upon the application of the latest technologies and innovative solutions in these areas, in particular, elements of artificial intelligence. President Sarkissian highlighted the importance of more efficient use of the Armenian potential in Armenia and in the diaspora, in particular, the use of the experience and skills of highly qualified specialists for the benefit of the motherland and people.