News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Turkish authorities arrest 24 people for criticizing Syria operation
Turkish authorities arrest 24 people for criticizing Syria operation
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish authorities arrested 24 people for spreading “black propaganda” on social networks about Ankara’s military operation in Syria, Reuters reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey continues the offensive in the north of Syria, despite the introduction of US sanctions against Turkey and calls to stop the invasion.

Twenty-four of 186 people detained for criticizing the operation on social networks were arrested. They are accused of provoking hatred and hostility and “conducting propaganda for a terrorist organization.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish Halkbank links US charges to Syria invasion
US prosecutors have accused Halkbank of participating in a multi-billion dollar scheme...
 Erdogan says Turkey not worried over sanctions, will continue operation in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is not worried about the threat of sanctions...
 Osman Baydemir: If Turkey is not stopped in Syria, Armenian Genocide of 1915 will be repeated
The ex-MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey and former mayor of the primarily Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakır has reacted strongly to Turkey’s invasion of Syria…
 UN: Turkey may be held accountable for executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians
“Turkey could be deemed responsible as a state for violations by their affiliated groups as long as Turkey exercises effective control...
 Kurdish community of Armenia submits letter to US embassy
But before handing it, the editor of the Kurdish “Zagros” official newspaper read the content of this letter…
 Kurdish community of Armenia staging protest outside US embassy
Against the ongoing Turkish military operations in northeastern Syria…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos