PM: Police officers' protection in Armenia should increase

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook and extended his condolences to the relatives, friends, and relatives of the killed policeman, captain Tigran Arakelyan
“The protection of the police in Armenia should be increased so that it not only increases the level of protection of not only the police but also the citizens.
Tigran Arakelyan will receive a state award for selfless service, and criminals will receive their deserved punishment," he said.
As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
On Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park
These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled. Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.
Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.
Later, it became known, that the attackers are brothers.
According to them, they have committed a robbery in one of the beauty salons in Armenia and police noticed it so they decided to flee.