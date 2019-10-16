News
Pashinyan: Freedom of press is one of most important values ​​that we have today in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Armenian Press Day. 

According to him, this day is a good occasion to once again evaluate the role, the work of Media representatives including in the most important work of creating New Armenia.

The press, freedom of speech are one of the most important institutions of democracy, in the development of which our government will be consistent and will continue to do everything possible so that our country clearly and confidently continues to follow the path of democracy, he said.

"One of the proofs of our steps is the unprecedented progress made by Armenia in the Journalism without Borders index published by the well-known international organization Journalists Without Borders: our country has improved its position by 19 points and is in 61st place," the PM added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
