Ardshinbank launches second phase of bonds

՛՛Ardshinbank՛՛ CJSC launched the second phase of nominal foreign currency coupon bonds on October 10.
The issue of the bonds contains 50,000 coupon bonds with a nominal value of USD 100, at the total volume of USD 5 million. The annual yield is 5.40, maturity - 27 months, which should be paid quarterly․
The placement will end on December 10, 2019. The redemption of the bonds will take place on January 10, 2022.
The bonds will be listed in the Stock Exchange of Armenia and quoted by the Market Maker.
The funds attracted by means of nominal bonds are considered to be guaranteed bank deposits and are guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Armenia.
For further information on the launch of bond issue and terms, please visit the official website of Ardshinbank.