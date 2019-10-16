Pompeo says Erdogan must stop invasion to Syria

Turkish President Recep Erdogan must stop the invasion of Syria, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Fox Business Network.
According to him, Vice President Mike Pence and he will try to prevent Turkey from continuing its offensive in Syria during a meeting with Erdogan. He noted that the purpose of the US delegation is to find a solution to the situation in Syria, and not to break off relations between the US and Turkey.
As Pompeo noted, Erdogan must stop the invasion of Syria.
When asked if he considers Erdogan personally responsible for the situation in Syria, Pompeo replied the we must remember that this is a difficult situation.