Armenian government continues to discuss applications for budgetary appropriations of departments

The Government of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, continues discussions on applications for budgetary appropriations of departments, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported.
The applications for budget financing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Police for 2020 were discussed on Wedesday taking into account the main tasks of departments requiring urgent resolution of issues, priorities, as well as ongoing reforms. Pashinyan noted that the applications will be satisfied taking into account the instructions executed by the departments, the implementation of work to improve the efficiency of activities, as well as the efficiency and feasibility of the proposed costs.
In accordance with this, during the discussion, the PM gave the heads of departments specific instructions.