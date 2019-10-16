News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenian government continues to discuss applications for budgetary appropriations of departments
Armenian government continues to discuss applications for budgetary appropriations of departments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Government of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, continues discussions on applications for budgetary appropriations of departments, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The applications for budget financing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Police for 2020 were discussed on Wedesday taking into account the main tasks of departments requiring urgent resolution of issues, priorities, as well as ongoing reforms. Pashinyan noted that the applications will be satisfied taking into account the instructions executed by the departments, the implementation of work to improve the efficiency of activities, as well as the efficiency and feasibility of the proposed costs.

In accordance with this, during the discussion, the PM gave the heads of departments specific instructions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos