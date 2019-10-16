US no longer informs Ankara about international coalition’s moves against ISIS

The United States are no longer informing Ankara of international coalition’s operation on the fight against the Islamic State because of Turkey’s offensive in Syria, DW reported quoting Spiegel Online.
According to German media, on October 9 Pentagon ordered not to provide Ankara with intelligence and information on coalition’s operations headed by the U.S. This was the first day when Turkey attacked the positions of Kurds in the north of Syria.
They fear in Pentagon that Ankara could use information to plan its own operations against Kurds. The exchange of information is a key element of the work of international coalition that is comprised of over 50 countries.