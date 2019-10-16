Minister: Armenian government is ready to provide necessary funds for Meghri gasification

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting Wednesday in the Syunik Regional Administration, the press service of the regional administration of Syunik reported.
The Minister is in Syunik for a two-day visit, and yesterday and today, accompanied by Governor Hunan Poghosyan, Deputy Ministers Bagrat Badalyan and Hakob Vardanyan, he traveled from Sisian to Meghri and got acquainted with the construction work on the M2 interstate, and on the 3rd line power transmission substations Iran-Armenia with a capacity of 400 kV.
Speaking about one of the most important problems for the region - Meghri gasification, Suren Papikyan assured that this issue is in the focus of attention of the Armenian government, and the state is ready to provide the necessary money so that the program is necessarily implemented.