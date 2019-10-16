Armenian President receives “Reforming the World” film festival founders

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received the founders of the “Reforming the World” film festival, a well-known producer and director, the head of the American film company Associated Television International, David McKenzie, and a group of co-founders and organizers of the festival.

According to the presidential press service, the guests informed the head of state about the holding of the first film festival “Reforming the World” in Yerevan as part of the Aurora forum. The film festival is dedicated to human rights, observance and development of humanitarian principles. They presented future programs, noting that the festival is planned to be held annually and with its help to attract the attention of the whole world to Armenia, and, in general, humanitarian issues.

David McKenzie said that it was decided to award Armen Sarkissian with a special humanitarian festival prize for promoting the peaceful transformation of governance in Armenia, as well as humanitarian activities and contributions to the protection of human rights.

President Sarkissian said it is a great honor to present the prize and praised the contribution of David McKenzie and his colleagues to the establishment of the film festival and its implementation in the protection of humanity and the protection of human rights. The head of state drew particular attention to the inclusion of the theme of the Armenian Genocide in the activities of the founders of the festival. In turn, the guests informed the president about their close cooperation programs with Armenia, in particular, noting that they intend to establish a cinema school, which will partner with the school in Los Angeles. President Sarkissian welcomed the initiative and expressed readiness to promote cooperation whenever possible.