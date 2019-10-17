Newspaper: FBI carrying out activities in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials have been active in Armenia for a long time now, investigating the cases of Armenian citizens who have gone to the US for permanent residency and who have acquired expensive real estate, or invested, in the US ever since leaving Armenia, Zhamanak (Time) newspaper reported.

“The FBI employees are interested in the source of those funds by which they have made financial transactions in the US.

“Our source assures that there will be large-scale [respective] disclosures in the near future,” Zhamanak wrote.