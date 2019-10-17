News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Newspaper: FBI carrying out activities in Armenia
Newspaper: FBI carrying out activities in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials have been active in Armenia for a long time now, investigating the cases of Armenian citizens who have gone to the US for permanent residency and who have acquired expensive real estate, or invested, in the US ever since leaving Armenia, Zhamanak (Time)  newspaper reported.

“The FBI employees are interested in the source of those funds by which they have made financial transactions in the US.

“Our source assures that there will be large-scale [respective] disclosures in the near future,” Zhamanak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Article by Armenia former ambassador to Holy See
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rules the country just as he once ran Haykakan Zhamanak daily…
 Newspaper: Istanbul Convention to soon be debated on again in Armenia
The processes surrounding the matter of whether Armenia shall ratify the Istanbul Convention are entering a new phase…
 Armenia opposition MP: PM sent message to local political players that new cycle with new game rules needs to start
But the question now is whether Armenian businessmen abroad are ready to start a new cycle…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities conduct political trade with Venice Commission
The commission has issued its conclusion on two matters regarding the country…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities conducting “trade” with Venice Commission
They have deployed a “landing force” to the commission…
 Newspaper: Germany, China ambassadors to be summoned to Armenia MFA?
To give an explanation for meeting with the Constitutional Court chief judge…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos