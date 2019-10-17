Azerbaijani authorities carry out large-scale arrests ahead of opposition rally

The Azerbaijan National Council of Democratic Forces has reported that at least 11 opposition activists were detained and arrested ahead of October 19 rally in Baku, contant.az reported.

So, the activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Tofig Mammadov was detained on October 10 and on the same day was arrested in administrative order for 10 days on charges of 510.1 (petty hooliganism) of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Another member of the PFPA, Aliaga Mammadov, was detained on October 14. The next day he was arrested for 30 days under Article 535.1 (non-subordination to the police) of the Administrative Code.

Member of the Presidium of PFPA Sagif Gurbanov was detained on October 14 and the next day arrested for 30 days also under Art. 535.1 Administrative Code. Member of the Presidium of the PFPA Youth Committee Nijat Nizamov was detained on October 15 and arrested for 15 days under Art. 535.1. Murad Sultanov, a member of the PFPA Audit Commission, was detained on October 15. On the same day, the court arrested him administratively. However, it is not yet known how many days he was arrested. The deputy chairman of the Binagadi branch of the Popular Front Party Political Party, Yalchin Abdullayev, was sentenced to 15 days of administrative arrest on October 15. Nazim Hasanov, chairman of the Lankaran branch of the PFPA, was called to the local police on October 15. But he could not go for health reasons. Other members of the Lankaran branch, Kazym Hasanov and Nijat Ibadov, were told by the police not to go to the rally. Atash Huseynov, an activist of the Masally branch of the PFPA, was detained on October 14 and released a day later after a warning. Elvin Mammadov, a member of the Garadagh branch of the PFPA, was called to the police on October 12 and released after hours of interrogation. In addition, Sakhladar Iskenderli (60 days), Zamin Salayev and Elkhan Aliyev were arrested and are serving administrative sentences of 15 days each. Along with this, 9 PFPA activists are serving long prison sentences on criminal charges.

Authorities suggested that the rally was held on October 19 in the village of Lokbatan. However, the opposition considered this proposal unacceptable and intends to hold a rally in the center of Baku on the square in front of the May 28 metro station.