News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Criminal case launched against Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge, some others
Criminal case launched against Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge, some others
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Arman Babajanyan, the independent member of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, has submitted a report to the Prosecutor General with respect to a group of officials’ appropriating state power.

Based on this report, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) has launched a criminal case pursuant to Section 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code (appropriation of official power), SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigation is underway.

Earlier, Babajanyan had stated that based on his aforesaid report to the attorney general, the SIS has launched a criminal case in connection with seizure of power by Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and several other officials.

Also, he has petitioned to the NA factions for political support to this initiative.

But the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions have declined, whereas the majority My Step faction has not responded yet.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Another body found in Kapan under rubbles
Another body was found beneath the ruins of a two-storey house collapsed in a landslide in Armenian Kapan town...
 Bus with foreign pilgrims crashes in Saudi Arabia: 35 people killed
The dead passengers were Arabs and Asians: all of them made a pilgrimage to the holy city of Muslims - Mecca....
 Body of woman, 69, removed from rubbles in Kapan
Due to a landslide on Thursday, the building collapsed in Kapan...
 Armenian Emergencies Minister: I can’t say whether people who remained under rubbles in Kapan are still alive
"Now on-site work is underway, everything is being cleaned up...
 PM: We have a very serious emergency situation in Syunik province
"It could be the leaks from the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine...
 Landslide in Armenia's Kapan: People remain under rubble of house
Rescuers work at the scene...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos