Criminal case launched against Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge, some others

YEREVAN. – Arman Babajanyan, the independent member of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, has submitted a report to the Prosecutor General with respect to a group of officials’ appropriating state power.
Based on this report, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) has launched a criminal case pursuant to Section 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code (appropriation of official power), SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
An investigation is underway.
Earlier, Babajanyan had stated that based on his aforesaid report to the attorney general, the SIS has launched a criminal case in connection with seizure of power by Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and several other officials.
Also, he has petitioned to the NA factions for political support to this initiative.
But the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions have declined, whereas the majority My Step faction has not responded yet.