Armenia MP’s response to Baku delegate in Belgrade: Azerbaijan has split too
Armenia MP’s response to Baku delegate in Belgrade: Azerbaijan has split too
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s sitting of the Committee on United Nations Affairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Union—in Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade, an Azerbaijani delegate again started to utter the same copied text that was read in Strasbourg, France, and at various other international platforms, and related to, allegedly, the occupation of the Azerbaijani territory by Armenia and some other matters that we are already used to.

In this regard, the office of Armenian MP Mikayel Melkumyan reported that the latter explained briefly and appropriately that after the collapse of Soviet Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan also had split, and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) had decided their destiny by referendum. Of course, since this was a UN committee meeting, the Azerbaijanis were questioning the UN precepts based on the decision in 1994. But as a counterbalance to this, Melkumyan noted the precept of self-determination of nations.

He recorded the fact that over the past 28 years, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have delegated the pacific settlement of the Karabakh conflict to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs—France, Russia, and the United States—and that the matter should be discussed on these margins if the Azerbaijanis—with an aggressive demeanor—do not want to again create some problems for themselves.

The Armenian lawmaker reiterated that Armenians have lived, are living, and will live in those territories for all time, and that they have earned their right to live there from their ancestors and since very ancient times, whereas the Azerbaijanis are nomadic settlers.

Immediately afterwards, the said Azerbaijani delegate fled to another committee to read the same copied text there, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն
