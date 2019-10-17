News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia PM to fallen soldiers’ mothers: Everyone’s matter will be resolved
Armenia PM to fallen soldiers’ mothers: Everyone’s matter will be resolved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – In Armenia it’s much easier not to resolve a matter than to resolve it. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday morning stated this during his talk with the mothers of fallen soldiers.

“Because people think that maybe the matter will come to, stop at their doorstep, but the last step will not be taken,” the PM said. “I want to assure [you] that we will take that step and go until the very beginning.”

He noted, however, that even in this case they cannot consider that all the matters are resolved, as there still are soldiers killed in the service whose relatives are not beneficiaries.

“In one thing you can be sure that this matter is at the focus of our constant attention,” Pashinyan stated. “It can’t be so that our government improperly treats any military serviceman who died under any circumstances, or any person, in general.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM to “Soldier” NGO chair: Why haven’t you come at the time, sit in front of the government?
I don’t recall that you had had such a meeting with, for example, [former President] Serzh Sargsyan, former prime ministers or presidents, and you would have made such emphases; this is strange to me…
 PM on Military Insurance Fund compensation: For a year and a half, we “returned” process to 19 years ago
“When we started this process of moving backward, every time we stopped at a certain point for obvious reasons…
 Relatives of soldiers fallen since 1998 to also receive compensation
The military insurance fund expands the circle of beneficiaries...
 Karabakh army soldier wounded
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed that the serviceman is in critical condition…
 Relatives of deceased soldiers discontent with meeting with Armenia PM
She claimed that the relatives of the...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to fallen soldiers’ relatives: I, as PM, am ashamed we are discussing such matter
He noted that the payment of benefits along the lines of the 1,000 Drams foundation shall cover all the way back to the 1990s…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos