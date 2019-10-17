Armenia PM to fallen soldiers’ mothers: Everyone’s matter will be resolved

YEREVAN. – In Armenia it’s much easier not to resolve a matter than to resolve it. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday morning stated this during his talk with the mothers of fallen soldiers.

“Because people think that maybe the matter will come to, stop at their doorstep, but the last step will not be taken,” the PM said. “I want to assure [you] that we will take that step and go until the very beginning.”

He noted, however, that even in this case they cannot consider that all the matters are resolved, as there still are soldiers killed in the service whose relatives are not beneficiaries.

“In one thing you can be sure that this matter is at the focus of our constant attention,” Pashinyan stated. “It can’t be so that our government improperly treats any military serviceman who died under any circumstances, or any person, in general.”