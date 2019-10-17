Azerbaijani FM disappointed by last meeting with his Armenian counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is disappointed with the last meeting with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, he said in an interview with Izvestia.

“So far we are only waiting for the results. We met in the US a month ago for the last time. I have already said that, unfortunately, we should not talk about talks, but about a meeting. Although the last such meeting with my Armenian counterpart was in New York with the participation of the Minsk Group, to be honest, I’m a little disappointed with it," the minister said.

According to him, “if we want to move forward and really want a political solution to this dispute, then, of course, we need to start what is called to be " substantive negotiations", so that there is some substance, on the basis of which conversation."

"And we always tell our co-chairs: we will not go anywhere, we must sit and conduct substantive negotiations with Yerevan on a document that is on the table today," the FM noted.