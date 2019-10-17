News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia PM to “Soldier” NGO chair: Why haven’t you come at the time, sit in front of the government?
Armenia PM to “Soldier” NGO chair: Why haven’t you come at the time, sit in front of the government?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The circle of beneficiaries of the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen has been determined at the times when, as you say, you had close relations with the authorities. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday morning stated this during his talk with the mothers of fallen soldiers, and addressing chairperson Margarita Khachatryan of the coordinating board of the “Zinvor (Soldier)” NGO. 

“I don’t recall that you had had such a meeting with, for example, [former President] Serzh Sargsyan, former prime ministers or presidents, and you would have made such emphases; this is strange to me,” Pashinyan said. “At the time you had had all the chances [for this]. Why haven’t you come at the time, sit in front of the government [building, like now]?” 

Khachatryan responded that at that time the government had not allocated 30mn drams to the relatives of the victims of the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008. She added that in the past, the government had funded their organization from the off-budget of the defense ministry, and she herself was giving this money—in an envelope—to the parents of the fallen soldiers.

“That is, it’s about funding your organization,” the PM replied. “Today the foundation gives the victim’s parent 10mn [dram] lump sum. Do you want them to give that money to you in an envelope?

“Don’t create a climate in which the government thinks that it’s better let’s leave the old situation that it be equally bad for everyone, rather than they think about resolving the problems! We will resolve all matters by expanding and improving the operations of the budget and the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen.

“It’s not you who has brought this matter to the agenda; I have brought it, and I will go on consistently resolving those matters.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM to fallen soldiers’ mothers: Everyone’s matter will be resolved
This matter is at the focus of our constant attention…
 PM on Military Insurance Fund compensation: For a year and a half, we “returned” process to 19 years ago
“When we started this process of moving backward, every time we stopped at a certain point for obvious reasons…
 Relatives of soldiers fallen since 1998 to also receive compensation
The military insurance fund expands the circle of beneficiaries...
 Karabakh army soldier wounded
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed that the serviceman is in critical condition…
 Relatives of deceased soldiers discontent with meeting with Armenia PM
She claimed that the relatives of the...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan to fallen soldiers’ relatives: I, as PM, am ashamed we are discussing such matter
He noted that the payment of benefits along the lines of the 1,000 Drams foundation shall cover all the way back to the 1990s…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos