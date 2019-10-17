Tigran Avinyan, Noubar Afeyan discuss implementation of innovations in Armenia

The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, on Wednesday received American-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan.
The interlocutors highlighted the launch of the “Global Innovation Forum 2019: Transforming Intelligence” event in Armenia, and which has brought together the leading professionals and entrepreneurs in the world of science and technology.
During their meeting they discussed the progressive development of science and technology in Armenia and the application of innovations in the country. In this context, special reference was made to artificial intelligence and Armenia’s capacity to become a leading country in this domain.
Also, Avinyan and Afeyan conferred on the use of the Armenian scientific potential, professional skills, and business network to strengthen the Armenia-Diaspora partnership.