EUR 10 million grant to be allocated to agriculture sector
EUR 10 million grant to be allocated to agriculture sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Government approved Thursday the proposal to sign a CAM 1002 06D deal between Armenia and the French Development Agency in the amount of EUR 10 million.

The issue was presented by the Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan. According to him, the EUR 10 million grant provided by this agreement will consist of two parts: "EUR 8.5 million will be allocated to the programs implemented by the Ministry of Economy and EUR 1.5 million to the programs implemented by the Ministry of Territorial Development and Infrastructure.

With this funds, the project will be implemented in Ararat and Armavir provinces to provide more sustainable and effective solutions in the agricultural sector, capacity building, and support to the establishment of cooperatives. As a result of these projects, the infrastructures in the 2,000 hectares of irrigated areas are expected to be upgraded, and about 10 land consolidation projects will be implemented.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, noted: "We must have a guaranteed result. We need to guarantee that this money will become a high quality infrastructure."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
