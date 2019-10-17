News
Thursday
October 17
PM advisor to be called to committee to investigate circumstances of April escalation
PM advisor to be called to committee to investigate circumstances of April escalation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Advisor to the Prime Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan will be called to the committee on Thursday to investigate the events and circumstances of the April escalation, said MP from the ruling My Step bloc Andranik Kocharyan, who is also the chair of Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security. 

During the April escalation, Karapetyan held the post of head of the intelligence department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, then became a military attache at the Armenian embassy in Russia, and after the velvet revolution he was appointed adviser to the new prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

Arshak Karapetyan was removed from his post almost immediately after the suspension of the active phase of hostilities in April 2016.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
