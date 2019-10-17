Armenia Special Investigation Service conducts investigation at Constitutional Court

YEREVAN. – Investigators from the Special Investigation Service (SIS) have conducted investigations at the Constitutional Court (CC) within the framework of the criminal case the SIS has launched based on the report by independent MP Arman Babajanyan; the SIS confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, Armen Ashotyan, Vice-Chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), informed that an SIS investigator on Thursday had come to the RPA headquarters to confiscate materials related to the termination of CC president Hrayr Tovmasyan’s RPA membership.
Arman Babajanyan, the independent member of the National Assembly, has submitted a report to the Prosecutor General with respect to a group of officials’ usurping state power.
Based on this report, the SIS has launched a criminal case pursuant to Section 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code (usurpation of official power).
Babajanyan claims Tovmasyan has usurped the office of CC President by using criminal schemes, and the MP filed a petition with the Prosecutor General’s Office in early October demanding a criminal legal assessment of these “gross violations.”