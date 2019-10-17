Ardshinbank has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2019

As of 30.09.2019, the Bank's assets amounted to AMD 672 billion, the loan portfolio totaled AMD 445 billion, liabilities - AMD 596 billion, and its total capital at 76 billion drams. The net profit for the third quarter recorded AMD 3.1 bln.
The Bank continued to record growth in the loan portfolio of individual customers. According to the results of the 9 months of 2019, the volume of loans of individual customers amounted to 166 billion drams, increasing by 7.0% (more than 10 billion drams) in the quarter.
During the quarter the number of the Bank's active customers increased by about 1500 making about 250,000.
During the quarter Ardshinbank has received a Trade Finance AWARD 2018 in honor of excellent partnership by German Commerzbank. Ardshinbank has been named Armenia’s Safest Bank by Global Finance for the sixth consecutive year.
Moody's international rating agency upgraded Ardshinbank's rating with Stable outlook.
Ardshinbank has been assigned the following ratings: Ba3 for LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency), B1 for LT Bank Deposits (Foreign), Ba3 for Baseline Credit Assessment, Ba2 for Counterparty Risk Assessment.
The dynamics of main financial indicators for Q3 2019 compared to the Q2 2019 are as follows: