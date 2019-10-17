Armenia PM: Quality must be ensured in projects

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia decided to allocate AMD 403,434,900 from the 2019 State Budget tax revenues to provincial halls in order to provide other subsidies in addition to the ones already envisioned for the communities under this budget.

Suren Papikyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, introduced this matter. He noted that the total cost of these projects is about AMD 1,163,000,000, of which the co-funding from the budget is about AMD 403 million.

Papikyan stressed, however, that the resources available and the capacity to implement programs often do not coincide.

“That is, there are cases when a tender is announced under the conditions of the funds provided by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, but no one participates in the tender,” the minister explained.

And Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reacted with a smile: “Well, we have made all the organizations busy with various orders. Are there any left to participate?”

But he added that quality must be ensured.

“We just won’t pay for poor quality work,” Pashinyan stressed, in particular.