British pound jumps sharply after news of Brexit deal

The British pound rose sharply on Thursday against other currencies after the announcement of the European Commission to reach a new deal on the conditions of brexit, TASS reported.
The British national currency rose against the dollar by 0.81% to 1.2935, reaching a five-month high, while the euro rose by 0.37% to 1.1626.
The negotiators of the EU and UK, after more than two days of continuous talks, reached an agreement on the conditions of Brexit, the European Commission’s head Jean-Claude Juncker wrote on Thursday. The UK should leave the EU following the referendum held in 2016. Brexit was scheduled for March 29, 2019, but the British parliamentarians rejected the draft deal with the EU times, as a result, Brexit was postponed to April, then to October 31.