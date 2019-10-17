News
PM says our biggest problem is capital expenditures
PM says our biggest problem is capital expenditures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian biggest problem is capital expenditures, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday at Cabinet meeting.

"But compared to last year, we have made much more capital expenditure, but we cannot achieve the benchmark we set because we also set high quality standards. If we turn a blind eye to those standards, maybe we will do and exceed," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that he confirms his earlier statement that we have no money problem, which also gives rise to political speculations.

But when we say we don't have money, it doesn't mean we have money to go out and just distribute it. In that case the value of money will fall, ie it will devalue. When we say we don't have money problem, we mean capital investments,” Pashinyan noted adding that in nine months the revenue share of the budget increased by 21.6%.

"We are working on a strategy and have come to the conclusion that potential money should be invested in capital projects," he said.
