Law professor Kais Saied elected Tunisian president

Independent candidate Kais Saied was elected President of Tunisia wth more than 72% of votes, TASS reported.
Political scientists explain Saied's success in the presidential election by the fact that he is not related to the political establishment. Saied refused to finance his campaign from the budget, and his headquarters included only 15 people. He did not arrange public meetings, campaigning in cafes and city markets, as well as on social networks.
Saied advocates decentralization of power, liberalization of political institutions and a change in the formation of parliament. He supported the law on the death penalty against terrorists, adopted in 2015, the criminal prosecution of homosexuals and opposed the equalization of men and women in inheritance rights.