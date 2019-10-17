Armenian PM advisor Arshak Karapetyan arrives in parliament

Advisor to the Prime Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan arrived in parliament on Thursday at a meeting of the Committee to investigate the events and circumstances of the April escalation in 2016. At the same time, Karapetyan refused to talk with reporters.
During the April escalation, Karapetyan held the post of head of the intelligence department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, then became a military attache at the Armenian embassy in Russia, and after the velvet revolution he was appointed adviser to the new prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan.
Arshak Karapetyan was removed from his post almost immediately after the suspension of the active phase of hostilities in April 2016.