Italy's PM holds phone talks with Erdogan in Syria

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held a phone talk with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, during which he said that Rome considers Ankara’s military operation in Syria unacceptable, RIA Novosti reported referring to sources in the government Palazzo Chigi.
According to this information, the talks between the two leaders lasted more than an hour. Sources also said that moments of intense tension arose during the conversation, triggered by the Italian Prime Minister’s firm proposal to interrupt the military initiative that has a negative impact on the civilian population.