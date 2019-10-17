South Korean ambassador hands copy of his credentials to Deputy FM

The newly appointed South Korean ambassador to Armenia (residence in Moscow), Lee Sok-bae, presented a copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts.
Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, Avet Adonts wished him success in his mission and expressed confidence that the Ambassador would make an important contribution to the deepening of friendly relations between Armenia and the Republic of Korea.
The sides discussed issues related to promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of tourism, innovative technologies, intensification of trade-economic relations, expansion of legal field, cooperation within international organizations.
The sides also touched upon a number of regional issues of mutual interest.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea presented the situation regarding the process of de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
The Deputy FM presented to the interlocutor the Armenian side's approaches and priorities regarding the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.