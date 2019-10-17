News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Russian and Turkish officials discuss Syria op
Russian and Turkish officials discuss Syria op
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian president's special representative on Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev met with the official representative of Turkey's president Ibrahim Kalin to discuss situatiin in Syria, TASS reported quoting Turkish media.

Kalin and Lavrentyev agreed on the necessity to prevent the threats of Syria's territorial integrity coming from terrorist organizations.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive U.S. Vice President Michael Pence to discuss Ankara’s operation in Syria.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Italy's PM holds phone talks with Erdogan in Syria
The talks between the two leaders lasted more than an hour...
 BBC: Erdogan 'threw Trump's Syria letter in bin'
The text of the confidential message sent by the head of the White House on October 9 was published only a week later...
 SANA: Some people received severe chemical burns as result of shelling of the Syrian Ras al-Ain
According to the agency, exposure to unknown chemicals may be a likely cause of burns....
 US delegation travels to Turkey to achieve ceasefire in northern Syria
The US delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Turkey on Thursday...
 Turkish Halkbank links US charges to Syria invasion
US prosecutors have accused Halkbank of participating in a multi-billion dollar scheme...
 Turkish authorities arrest 24 people for criticizing Syria operation
Turkey continues the offensive in the north of Syria...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos