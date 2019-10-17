Russian and Turkish officials discuss Syria op

Russian president's special representative on Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev met with the official representative of Turkey's president Ibrahim Kalin to discuss situatiin in Syria, TASS reported quoting Turkish media.
Kalin and Lavrentyev agreed on the necessity to prevent the threats of Syria's territorial integrity coming from terrorist organizations.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive U.S. Vice President Michael Pence to discuss Ankara’s operation in Syria.