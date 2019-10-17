News
ARMBUSINESSBANK launches 'Transfer easily, receive quickly' campaign
ARMBUSINESSBANK launches 'Transfer easily, receive quickly' campaign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Effective of October 15, 2019 to January 15, 2020, ARMBUSINESSBANK launches “Transfer easily, receive quickly” campaign.

Any customer having made during the campaign maximum transactions for transferring or receiving money in terms of total quantity or amount through international fast money transfer systems maintained by the Bank will receive one of two main prizes - a 5-day trip to the United Arab Emirates for 2 persons. 

And that is not all! Any customer having made every 1000th transaction during the campaign will receive a gift certificate in the amount of AMD 50,000 (fifty thousand).

ARMBUSINESSBANK - a reliable way to the future...
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
