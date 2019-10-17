News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenian and France Justice Ministers agree to deepen cooperation
Armenian and France Justice Ministers agree to deepen cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During his visit to Strasbourg, the Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan met with French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet.

Appreciating the close and effective cooperation between Armenia and France at various levels, Minister Badasyan thanked the friendly people for proclaiming April 24 as the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in France, the Ministry's press service reported.

In his talk with his French counterpart, Rustam Badasyan also highlighted the issues discussed at the conference entitled "Digital Challenges to Justice in Europe" held by the French Presidency and noted that there is great potential for developing cooperation between the Justice Ministries.

During the meeting the Ministers discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and referred to a number of issues related to mutual legal assistance.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to intensify cooperation and contacts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos