Armenian and France Justice Ministers agree to deepen cooperation

During his visit to Strasbourg, the Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan met with French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet.
Appreciating the close and effective cooperation between Armenia and France at various levels, Minister Badasyan thanked the friendly people for proclaiming April 24 as the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in France, the Ministry's press service reported.
In his talk with his French counterpart, Rustam Badasyan also highlighted the issues discussed at the conference entitled "Digital Challenges to Justice in Europe" held by the French Presidency and noted that there is great potential for developing cooperation between the Justice Ministries.
During the meeting the Ministers discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and referred to a number of issues related to mutual legal assistance.
At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to intensify cooperation and contacts.