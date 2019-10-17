BBC: Erdogan 'threw Trump's Syria letter in bin'

A letter from US President Donald Trump to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent before the Turkish army launched an offensive on Kurdish territories in Syria was thrown into the ballot box, sources told BBC.

The text of the confidential message sent by the head of the White House on October 9 was published only a week later. Its authenticity to the American television channel was confirmed in the White House.

“Let’s work out a good deal!” Trump wrote in the letter dated October 9, whose authenticity was confirmed to various news outlets by the White House.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will,” he wrote.

“History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way,” Trump continued. “It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” he finished, adding: “I will call you later.”

The bizarre letter was met with incredulity, with many at first questioning its legitimacy and some calling it a “joke” and an “embarrassment.”