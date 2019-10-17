National security service staff visit father of Armenia's Constitutional Court head (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Officers of Armenia’s National Security Service visited 75-year-old father of the head of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan, his sister Anzhela Tovmasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The authorities are trying to apply moral and psychological pressure on my family members. They know that my father has serious health problems,” said Tovmasyan.
As reported earlier, retired father, 75, and two daughters of the head of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan have been summoned to the National Security Service.
As reported earlier, based on the message of the MP Arman Babajanyan, a criminal case was initiated on usurpation of power. The head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and other persons appear in the case.