Maria Zakharova believes it is necessary to consider issue of Garegin Nzhdeh from historical point of view

The spokesperson for Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova, believes that it is necessary to consider the issue of Garegin Nzhdeh from a historical point of view. Her remarks came in response to a question about the situation in Armavir, where local residents allegedly demand that a memorial plaque in honor of Garegin Nzhdeh be removed from the Armenian church, and deputy Leonid Kalashnikov promised to assist in this issue.
Zakharova noted that she was not aware of this particular situation.
"If we consider this issue more globally, then, in my opinion, we must approach it from the point of view of history. We have already expressed a point of view on this issue. The position of the Russian MFA can be found in the corresponding report on the agency’s website. This assessment is relevant," she said.