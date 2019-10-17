FM receives delegation headed by directors and producers

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has received within the framework of the Aurora Forum in Yerevan a well-known producer and director, the head of the American film company Associated Television International, David McKenzie and a group of co-founders and organizers of the festival, MFA's press service reported.
Greeting the guests on the occasion of holding the first festival in such format, the FM highly appreciated the idea of such an initiative that speaks about human rights and humanitarian issues, spreading humanitarian values. The Minister highlighted the Armenia's commitment to promoting human rights, genocide and crimes against humanity's agenda, and outlined Armenia's steps in this direction on multilateral platforms.