Armenian PM invites Japanese counterpart to visit Armenia (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Eiichi Hasegawa who is in Armenia to participate in the Global Innovation Forum 2019.
Armenia attaches importance to the political dialogue with Japan, which has been developing dynamically since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Armenian PM said during the meeting.
Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Japan for the assistance provided to Armenia within the framework of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and noted that the ongoing joint projects contribute to the development of Armenian-Japanese relations in various fields.
Eiichi Hasegawa thanked Prime Minister for the meeting and conveyed the best wishes of the Prime Minister of Japan in connection with the ongoing reforms in Armenia to promote democracy. He noted that the Japanese government is interested in deepening of relations with Armenia and is ready to discuss prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the progress in implementing infrastructure development programs in a number of areas, prospects for deepening ties in the fields of education, tourism and the humanitarian sector.
The Prime Minister confirmed his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Armenia, noting that he would be glad to receieve his colleague and discuss the prospects for effective Armenian-Japanese cooperation.