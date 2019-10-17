News
Thursday
October 17
Zambia's ambassador presents copy of his credentials to Deputy FM
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia Shadreck Luwita on the occasion of presenting a copy of his credentials, MFA press service reported.

Congratulating the ambassador, Grigor Hovhannisyan wished him success in his mission and expressed hope that the Ambassador would contribute to the deepening of relations between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to the Deputy Minister of Zambia, the Ambassador of Zambia noted that during his activity he will try to activate the relations between Armenia and Zambia as much as possible.

The sides agreed to make efforts to foster bilateral relations in the fields of information technology, higher education, mining, jewelry and other fields.
This text available in   Հայերեն
