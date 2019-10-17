Adviser to Japan PM: Japan is good at overcoming challenges

One of the main challenges that Japan is facing right now is aging, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Japan Eiichi Hasegawa told Armenian News-NEWS.am during the Global Innovation Forum in Yerevan.
He said that Japan is probably one of the most advanced countries in terms of overcoming the challenges, but the main problems the country is facing are aging and climate change.
“One is aging. Japan is aging right now but sooner or later every country would face this problem. Second one is not only in Japan but also all over the globe, that is a climate change problem,” he explained.
Asked how they are going to tackle these problems, Mr. Hasegawa added that during the G20 meeting they successfully agreed on a common commitment to protect the environment. The major economies agreed a deal to reduce marine pollution and to prevent dumped plastic waste.
“We also agreed on how we could more utilize the digital data with introducing the commonly acceptable data among G20 countries,” he added.