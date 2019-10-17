ARF member: Putting pressure on Armenia Constitutional Court president through family members is low

Those who have found it convenient to keep silent—with the formula, “stay out of trouble,” let me say: by your silence you don’t distance, but on the contrary, you bring [trouble] closer. Spartak Seyranyan, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, on Thursday noted this in a Facebook post, and referring to summoning the family members of the President of the Constitutional Court, Hrayr Tovmasyan, to the National Security Service.
