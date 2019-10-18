Former Justice Minister: Hrayr Tovmasyan’s criminal case is trap for PM

While everyone is amazed at how Hrayr Tovmasyan's 75-year-old elderly father and two daughters can be called to the NSS, I'm not surprised at all, ex-Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote on her Facebook.
"I am not surprised, as the law in Armenia has become a refugee,” she said. “I would like to hope that the SIS and NSS staff will remember that there are orders given but cannot be fulfilled that there are lines that should not be crossed,” she added. “The honor of an officer is dignity, the ability to say ‘no’ to unauthorized and unlawful orders.”
According to her, if you want to understand what your order is, there is a simple test: "Don't do what you don't want to happen to your family tomorrow."
According to her, the criminal case initiated against Hrayr Tovmasyan for seizing power is a trap for PM Nikol Pashinyan.
“Dear Sasun Khachatryan, accept this as a crime report with the same justifications that were presented to you in the case of Hrayr,” she concluded.