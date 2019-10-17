Pence: US, Turkey agree on 5-day ceasefire in Syria

The United States and Turkey agreed on a five-day ceasefire in Syria several days after Turkey launched an offensive in Syria’s north.
According to the agreement, the United States facilitates the withdrawal of the YPG from the affected areas in the safe zone.
Vice President Mike Pence said Turkey agreed not to launch any action against the border town of Kobani, CNBS reported.
Once the permanent cease-fire is in effect, the U.S. sanctions will be withdrawn, he said.
“In addition, the United States and Turkey have both mutually committed to a peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone, working on an international basis to ensure that peace and security defines this border region with Syria,” he said.