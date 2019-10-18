Brad Sherman: time to recognize Armenian Genocide by overwhelming vote

It is time for the United States to reevaluate policies toward Turkey, U.S. congressman Brad Sherman said during the debate on a resolution opposing U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

“Since the 1940s, we have safeguarded Turkey through our membership in NATO and theirs. We protected Turkey from subversion in the 1940s and protected it from the Soviet Union for decades. Recently, over the last 20 years, we have had a policy of obsequious humiliation in our approach to Turkey.

We have kowtowed to Ankara in failing to recognize the Armenian genocide.

In doing so, we have taken a foreign policy normally based on truth and honor, and instead, humiliated ourselves through silence and concealment. It is time to recognize the Armenian genocide by an overwhelming vote here in the House.

It is time for us to stop dishonor in our relationship with Turkey,” he said.