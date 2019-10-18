Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs to head for US to study culture

YEREVAN. – On October 26, two National Assembly members—Hrachya Hakobyan from the majority My Step faction, and Anna Kostanyan from the opposition Bright Armenia faction—will leave for Washington, D.C. within the framework of the “Art and Cultural Governance in the United States” program, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper reported.

“Former Deputy Minister of Culture Tigran Galstyan, and two more persons whom the government is sending, so to speak, are also in the delegation.

‘“The objective of the program is to enable professionals to meet with their colleagues from the US, or other countries, to get familiarized with the latest developments and achievements in the domain of professional interest,’ our interlocutor said, adding that all costs are borne by the inviting party: the US Government.

“In addition, [the said interlocutor] noted that one should be able to get the most out of the program. ‘It’s clear that they are not inviting us just like that—as a manifestation of good will. And despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement to move from globalization to nationalism, it’s clear that it’s with such programs that they are attempting to have some impact on the cultural life of smaller states,’” Irates wrote.

To note, MP Hrachya Hakobyan is the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.