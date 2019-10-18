Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Tavush; 1 dead, 1 injured

One person has died and another was injured in a road accident in Tavush Province of Armenia.

On Friday, at about 6:50am, a car with Russian license plates went off road on the Noyemberyan-Voskepar motorway—in the administrative area of Voskepar village, crashed into the iron barriers of the road, slid down for about 30 meters, and ended up in the small gorge.

The driver—Varuzhan Saribekyan, 63, a resident of Gegharkunik Province—died on the spot, shamshyan.com reported.

The police officers who were on duty nearby took the driver and the injured passenger—Larisa Galstyan, 58, also a resident of Gegharkunik Province—out of this vehicle.

An ambulance took the injured passenger to the Noyemberyan town hospital.

The injured is the driver’s wife, and they were returning from Russia where they live.

According to preliminary information, the driver may have fallen ill while driving, and this may have caused his death.